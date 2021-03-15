Left Menu

Gujarat sees 890 COVID-19 cases, 594 recoveries, 1 death

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-03-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 20:17 IST
Gujarat sees 890 COVID-19 cases, 594 recoveries, 1 death
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat rose to 2,79,097 with 890 people being detected with the infection on Monday, while the day also saw 594 people recovering and one Surat resident dying, an official said.

The recovery count in the state is 2,69,955, which is 96.72 per cent of the caseload, and the toll stands at 4,425, leaving it with 4,717 active cases, including 56 critical ones, he added.

''Surat led with 262 new cases, followed by 209 in Ahmedabad, 97 in Vadodara and 95 in Rajkot. Other districts saw cases in the 18-30 range,'' the official said.

A state government official said 1,07,323 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, including 89,138 in the senior citizen and 45 years plus with comorbidiities groups.

So far, 20,69,918 people have got the first dose of the vaccine and 5,15,842 have received the second dose.

Neighbouring Dadra and NagarHaveli, Daman and Diu recorded two new cases and two recoveries, both in Daman, taking the COVID-19 cases in the UT to 3,411 and recoveries to 3,379.

The death toll in the UT is two and the active caseload stands at 30, an official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,79,097, new cases 890, death toll 4,425, discharged 2,69,955, active cases 4,717, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Adani Ports to co-develop container terminal at Colombo port

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ on Monday said it will partner with John Keells Holdings PLC and Sri Lankan Port Authority to develop the West Container Terminal WCT at the Colombo port in Sri Lanka.As the first-ever Indian port...

France's Macron: will decide in days if another lockdown needed

Frances government will have to decide in the next few days if a fresh lockdown is needed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday....

Bolsonaro eyes health minister swap as Brazil's outbreak worsens, sources say

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is weighing candidates to replace Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, according to people familiar with the matter, preparing to appoint the fourth person in a year in that role as COVID-19 cases rage out of...

Ongoing vaccination drive slow, will take years to cover entire population: Par panel

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has expressed concern over the slow pace of ongoing vaccination drive in the country and observed that at this rate it will take many years to vaccinate the entire population.In its repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021