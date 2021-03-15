Germany says decision to halt AstraZeneca vaccine not political

Germany says decision to halt AstraZeneca vaccine not politicalReuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 20:56 IST
Germany's decision to stop administering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is not political and while the risk of blood clots is low it cannot be ruled out, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday.
"This is a professional decision, not a political one," Spahn said adding he was following a recommendation of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Germany's vaccine regulator.
Several EU countries have called a halt to use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports from Denmark and Norway of possible serious side-effects, including bleeding and blood clots.
