France to suspend AstraZeneca COVID vaccine pending EMA verdict on Tuesday - Macron

France to suspend AstraZeneca COVID vaccine pending EMA verdict on Tuesday - MacronReuters | Paris | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:01 IST
France will stop administering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine pending an assessment by the European Union's medicine regulator due on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.
