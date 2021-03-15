Left Menu

Canada sure that all COVID-19 vaccines are safe, including AstraZeneca doses - PM

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:19 IST
Canada sure that all COVID-19 vaccines are safe, including AstraZeneca doses - PM
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Canadian health experts are sure all COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the country are safe, including those made by AstraZeneca PLC, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday.

"Our health experts ... collect data continuously and they assure us that all the vaccines offered in Canada are safe and effective, including those from AstraZeneca," Trudeau said when asked about European nations that have stopped using the doses after reports of recipients falling ill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shopian encounter: Security forces engaged in gunfight with terrorist

Fresh firing erupted on Monday between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir where a top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit was among two ultras killed in the operation that entered its third day, police s...

Facebook finds social media users responsible for spreading vaccine doubt

The social media giant, Facebook has found that a small number of users who are reportedly violating the platform norms are responsible for spreading COVID-19 vaccine doubts. According to The Verge, Facebooks examination into vaccine-hesit...

U.S. airlines say recovery taking hold, pushing shares to pre-pandemic levels

U.S. airlines on Monday pointed to concrete signs of an industry recovery as a slowing pandemic drives spring and summer leisure bookings, pushing shares to their highest level since the coronavirus crisis hit the sector a year ago. I do th...

Dallas Seavey completes shortened route to win record-tying fifth Iditarod

Dallas Seavey claimed his fifth victory in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race early Monday morning, reaching the finish line on this years shortened course through the Alaskan wilderness just after 5 a.m. Alaska time. Seavey, 34, completed th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021