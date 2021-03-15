Canada sure that all COVID-19 vaccines are safe, including AstraZeneca doses - PM

Canada sure that all COVID-19 vaccines are safe, including AstraZeneca doses - PMReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:19 IST
Canadian health experts are sure all COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the country are safe, including those made by AstraZeneca PLC, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday.
"Our health experts ... collect data continuously and they assure us that all the vaccines offered in Canada are safe and effective, including those from AstraZeneca," Trudeau said when asked about European nations that have stopped using the doses after reports of recipients falling ill.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
