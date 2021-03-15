Left Menu

Jordan reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

Jordan reported 9,417 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began about a year ago, official health data showed on Monday. The new cases were up from 8,053 reported on Sunday in the Arab country of 10 million people.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:20 IST
Jordan reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Jordan reported 9,417 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began about a year ago, official health data showed on Monday.

The new cases were up from 8,053 reported on Sunday in the Arab country of 10 million people. In total, Jordan has recorded 401,319 cases since March last year along with 5,428 deaths including 82 over the past 24 hours. Jordan is suffering a spike in COVID-19 infections attributed mainly to the faster transmission of the coronavirus variant first identified in Britain, and announced stricter measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 last week.

Countrywide protests erupted on Sunday over the worsening economic conditions brought about by an extended night curfew that has hurt businesses and wage earners. Jordan last year suffered its worst recession in decades as a result of the blow to its economy from the pandemic.

Many of the hundreds of protesters in major cities and towns called on the authorities to lift emergency laws that have been in place since the outset of the pandemic. Critics say they restrict civic and political rights but the authorities say are needed to help take quick decisions at a time of national crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shopian encounter: Security forces engaged in gunfight with terrorist

Fresh firing erupted on Monday between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir where a top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit was among two ultras killed in the operation that entered its third day, police s...

Facebook finds social media users responsible for spreading vaccine doubt

The social media giant, Facebook has found that a small number of users who are reportedly violating the platform norms are responsible for spreading COVID-19 vaccine doubts. According to The Verge, Facebooks examination into vaccine-hesit...

U.S. airlines say recovery taking hold, pushing shares to pre-pandemic levels

U.S. airlines on Monday pointed to concrete signs of an industry recovery as a slowing pandemic drives spring and summer leisure bookings, pushing shares to their highest level since the coronavirus crisis hit the sector a year ago. I do th...

Dallas Seavey completes shortened route to win record-tying fifth Iditarod

Dallas Seavey claimed his fifth victory in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race early Monday morning, reaching the finish line on this years shortened course through the Alaskan wilderness just after 5 a.m. Alaska time. Seavey, 34, completed th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021