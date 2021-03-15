Left Menu

France suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Updated: 15-03-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron says that France is suspending the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine use out of precaution.

Macron told a news conference Monday that French authorities have decided to suspend shots at least until Tuesday afternoon, when the European Medicines Agency will issue its recommendation over the vaccine. He didn't elaborate on the reasons for the decision.

He said France hopes to be able to vaccine again with AstraZeneca shots "soon." Other countries, including Germany on Monday, said it would temporarily halt the use of the vaccine as a precaution amid reports that some people developed blood clots after receiving the shot.

AstraZeneca and global health authorities insist the shot is safe.

