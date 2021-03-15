AstraZeneca said a review of safety data of people vaccinated with its COVID-19 shot has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots, as Germany and Indonesia joined nations such as Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway in temporarily halting use of the vaccine.

EUROPE * France will stop administering AstraZeneca's vaccine pending an assessment by the European Union's medicine regulator due on Tuesday, President Emmanuel Macron said.

* Prosecutors in the northern Italian region of Piedmont said they had seized a batch of 393,600 shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine following the death of a man hours after he had received a jab. * Russia has vaccinated 3.5 million people with both shots of its Sputnik V vaccine, the boss of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said.

AMERICAS * The Biden administration will nearly double Medicare's reimbursement rates for the coronavirus vaccines, increasing it to $40 per single-shot or $80 for a two-dose vaccine, White House COVID-19 advisers said.

* Brazil's Butantan biomedical institute delivered a new batch of 3.3 million doses of vaccines to the Health Ministry, the government of Sao Paulo state said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Thailand will start using the AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday after a brief delay due to safety concerns. * Singapore and Australia are discussing an air travel bubble with each other to eliminate the need for quarantine as they look to reopen borders.

* Japan is considering limiting spectators for the delayed Tokyo Olympics to 50% of venue capacity, the Sankei newspaper reported. * Indonesia expects to receive 20.2 million doses of vaccines developed by Moderna and China's Sinopharm from the second quarter to use in a private vaccination scheme.

* Papua New Guinea is facing a fresh wave of infections around the capital Port Moresby, which neighbouring Australia and aid groups fear could overwhelm the country's small and overstretched health system. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Protests erupted across many of Jordan's cities and provincial towns against the government's coronavirus restrictions, a day after oxygen ran out at a state hospital leading to the deaths of at least six COVID-19 patients. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Institute of Microbiology of Chinese Academy of Sciences has obtained the greenlight for emergency use in China, the institute said, marking the country's fifth vaccine eligible for some scale of use. * The foundation that controls Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk said it is in preliminary talks with the government about establishing local vaccine production.

* Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said it has signed an agreement with German-based contract manufacturer IDT Biologika to make Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine. * Moderna said it had dosed the first patients in an early-stage study of a new vaccine candidate for its potential evaluation as a booster shot.

* Regular booster vaccines will be needed because of mutations that make COVID-19 more transmissible and better able to evade human immunity, the head of Britain's effort to sequence the virus's genomes told Reuters. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The pandemic has significantly strengthened market power among dominant firms, which could put a drag on medium-term growth and stifle innovation and investment, the International Monetary Fund said in a new research paper. * Italy will increase this year's budget deficit by a further 20-30 billion euros to support the economy hit by the health crisis.

