Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Russia has vaccinated 3.5 million people with both shots of its Sputnik V vaccine, the boss of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said. AMERICAS * The Biden administration will nearly double Medicare's reimbursement rates for the coronavirus vaccines, increasing it to $40 per single-shot or $80 for a two-dose vaccine, White House COVID-19 advisers said. * Brazil's Butantan biomedical institute delivered a new batch of 3.3 million doses of vaccines to the Health Ministry, the government of Sao Paulo state said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:27 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

AstraZeneca said a review of safety data of people vaccinated with its COVID-19 shot has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots, as Germany and Indonesia joined nations such as Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway in temporarily halting use of the vaccine.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * France will stop administering AstraZeneca's vaccine pending an assessment by the European Union's medicine regulator due on Tuesday, President Emmanuel Macron said.

* Prosecutors in the northern Italian region of Piedmont said they had seized a batch of 393,600 shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine following the death of a man hours after he had received a jab. * Russia has vaccinated 3.5 million people with both shots of its Sputnik V vaccine, the boss of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said.

AMERICAS * The Biden administration will nearly double Medicare's reimbursement rates for the coronavirus vaccines, increasing it to $40 per single-shot or $80 for a two-dose vaccine, White House COVID-19 advisers said.

* Brazil's Butantan biomedical institute delivered a new batch of 3.3 million doses of vaccines to the Health Ministry, the government of Sao Paulo state said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Thailand will start using the AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday after a brief delay due to safety concerns. * Singapore and Australia are discussing an air travel bubble with each other to eliminate the need for quarantine as they look to reopen borders.

* Japan is considering limiting spectators for the delayed Tokyo Olympics to 50% of venue capacity, the Sankei newspaper reported. * Indonesia expects to receive 20.2 million doses of vaccines developed by Moderna and China's Sinopharm from the second quarter to use in a private vaccination scheme.

* Papua New Guinea is facing a fresh wave of infections around the capital Port Moresby, which neighbouring Australia and aid groups fear could overwhelm the country's small and overstretched health system. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Protests erupted across many of Jordan's cities and provincial towns against the government's coronavirus restrictions, a day after oxygen ran out at a state hospital leading to the deaths of at least six COVID-19 patients. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Institute of Microbiology of Chinese Academy of Sciences has obtained the greenlight for emergency use in China, the institute said, marking the country's fifth vaccine eligible for some scale of use. * The foundation that controls Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk said it is in preliminary talks with the government about establishing local vaccine production.

* Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said it has signed an agreement with German-based contract manufacturer IDT Biologika to make Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine. * Moderna said it had dosed the first patients in an early-stage study of a new vaccine candidate for its potential evaluation as a booster shot.

* Regular booster vaccines will be needed because of mutations that make COVID-19 more transmissible and better able to evade human immunity, the head of Britain's effort to sequence the virus's genomes told Reuters. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The pandemic has significantly strengthened market power among dominant firms, which could put a drag on medium-term growth and stifle innovation and investment, the International Monetary Fund said in a new research paper. * Italy will increase this year's budget deficit by a further 20-30 billion euros to support the economy hit by the health crisis.

($1 = 0.8384 euros) (Compiled by Veronica Snoj and Milla Nissi; Editing by Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shopian encounter: Security forces engaged in gunfight with terrorist

Fresh firing erupted on Monday between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir where a top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit was among two ultras killed in the operation that entered its third day, police s...

Facebook finds social media users responsible for spreading vaccine doubt

The social media giant, Facebook has found that a small number of users who are reportedly violating the platform norms are responsible for spreading COVID-19 vaccine doubts. According to The Verge, Facebooks examination into vaccine-hesit...

U.S. airlines say recovery taking hold, pushing shares to pre-pandemic levels

U.S. airlines on Monday pointed to concrete signs of an industry recovery as a slowing pandemic drives spring and summer leisure bookings, pushing shares to their highest level since the coronavirus crisis hit the sector a year ago. I do th...

Dallas Seavey completes shortened route to win record-tying fifth Iditarod

Dallas Seavey claimed his fifth victory in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race early Monday morning, reaching the finish line on this years shortened course through the Alaskan wilderness just after 5 a.m. Alaska time. Seavey, 34, completed th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021