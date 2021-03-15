Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. data for AstraZeneca vaccine under review by independent advisers -U.S. official

Long-awaited results from AstraZeneca Plc's 30,000-person U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial are currently being reviewed by independent monitors to determine whether the shot is safe and effective, a top U.S. official said on Monday. If the data are positive and all goes well, said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could complete its reviews and issue an emergency use authorization in about a month, adding one more vaccine to the U.S. arsenal.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:43 IST
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. data for AstraZeneca vaccine under review by independent advisers -U.S. official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Long-awaited results from AstraZeneca Plc's 30,000-person U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial are currently being reviewed by independent monitors to determine whether the shot is safe and effective, a top U.S. official said on Monday.

If the data are positive and all goes well, said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could complete its reviews and issue an emergency use authorization in about a month, adding one more vaccine to the U.S. arsenal. The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, has been authorized for use in the European Union and many countries but not yet by U.S. regulators.

Several EU countries have halted administering the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports from Denmark and Norway of possible serious side-effects, including bleeding and blood clots. Asked about those issues, Collins said he has not personally seen the data but has been "pretty reassured" by statements by European regulators that the problems could be occurring by chance, and are not related to the vaccine.

A World Health Organization expert advisory committee is currently looking into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House says U.S. has reached out to North Korea, received no response

The Biden administration has reached out to North Korea but has not received a response, the White House said on Monday.We have reached out, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters, adding the U.S. government had a number of channe...

Graduate forced to do odd jobs hangs self in Bhiwandi

A 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide as he was forced to do odd jobs because he had not got his pharmacy graduation certificate as yet, police in Thanes Bhiwandi said on Monday.He hanged himself in his home on Sunday afternoon, a N...

Shopian encounter: Security forces engaged in gunfight with terrorist

Fresh firing erupted on Monday between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir where a top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit was among two ultras killed in the operation that entered its third day, police s...

Facebook finds social media users responsible for spreading vaccine doubt

The social media giant, Facebook has found that a small number of users who are reportedly violating the platform norms are responsible for spreading COVID-19 vaccine doubts. According to The Verge, Facebooks examination into vaccine-hesit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021