Italy reports 354 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 15,267 new cases

Italy reported 354 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 264 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 15,267 from 21,315 the day before. Some 179,015 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 273,966, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 102,499 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.24 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 25,338 on Monday, up from 24,518 a day earlier.

Advertisement

There were 243 new admissions to intensive care units, same as on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 3,157 from a previous 3,082. When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)