France reports 4,219 people in intensive care with coronavirus

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 22:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

French health authorities reported on Monday that the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 had risen by 92 in the previous 24 hours to 4,219, the highest level since late November.

The health ministry's Geodes website also reported a provisional 333 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, compared to 140 on Sunday and a seven-day moving average of 261.

Over the weekend, hospitals in the Paris area - which account for more than a quarter of all COVID-19 patients in intensive care units - started transferring patients to other parts of France to reduce pressure on the capital's health system.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

