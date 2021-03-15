Central team to visit Haridwar to review medical care arrangements for Kumbh Mela

Central team to visit Haridwar to review medical care arrangements for Kumbh MelaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 22:27 IST
A high-level central team led by Dr S K Singh, Director of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), will be deputed to Haridwar in Uttarakhand to review medical care and public health arrangements for Kumbh Mela starting April 1, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.
The team will leave on Tuesday, it added.
Among others, the team will focus on the status of the implementation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Kumbh Mela issued by the Ministry of Health in the context of implementing preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID- 19, the ministry said.
The team will also review the implementation of its field-level recommendations given to the state during its visit last month, it said.
