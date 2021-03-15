Left Menu

2,182 new coronavirus cases found in Pune district

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 22:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pune, Mar 15 (PTI)Punedistrict reported 2,182 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total case count to 4,40,248, a health official said on Monday evening.

The death toll in the district reached 9,428 with 15 more fatalities, he added.

''Of 2,182 cases, 1,082 are from thePuneMunicipal Corporation limits, whose caseload has reached 2,19,285,'' the official added.

However, 678 patients were also discharged from the hospitals in Pune city.

With 728 new cases, the infection count in Pimpri- Chinchwad area rose to 1,14,754. PTI COR KRK KRK

