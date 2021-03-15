Left Menu

Polish health minister says AstraZeneca vaccine benefits outweigh risks

Several EU countries have stopped administering the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports from Denmark and Norway of possible serious side-effects, including bleeding and blood clots. Niedzielski told the Radio Zet station there were currently no grounds to suspend use of the vaccine, but that Poland would follow the recommendation that the European Union's medicine regulator, the EMA, is expected to issue this week.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 22:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Poland's health minister said on Monday that the benefits of using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks, after a number of countries suspended use of the shot due to concerns about side-effects.

"At the moment we still believe that... the benefits from vaccination in terms of the increase in public safety are much bigger than possible risks from taking the AstraZeneca vaccine," Adam Niedzielski told a press conference.

Niedzielski told the Radio Zet station there were currently no grounds to suspend use of the vaccine, but that Poland would follow the recommendation that the European Union's medicine regulator, the EMA, is expected to issue this week. "We have to be very careful here on the one hand, but also not be hysterical," Niedzielski said.

He added that Poland expected to receive one million of AstraZeneca vaccines in April. Poland reported 10,896 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a 77% jump from the previous Monday. Niedzielski said that if the trend continued, Poland will have to reimpose nationwide restrictions, which have been replaced by regional ones.

