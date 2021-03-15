Left Menu

COVID-19: Over 39K people vaccinated; 107-year-old man gets his first shot

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 22:39 IST
Over 39,000 beneficiaries received anti-COVID-19 vaccine shots in the national capital on Monday, including 21,622 senior citizens, as per official data.

In the age bracket, 45-59 years, 3,429 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said.

On Wednesday 30,940 people had received shots. The number had fallen to 29,441 on Thursday. On Friday, the count rose again to 30,575, as per the official data shared by the health department. On Saturday, 39,853 beneficiaries were given shots.

On Monday, 39,742 people were vaccinated, as per official data.

Three cases of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were recorded, officials said.

Kewal Krishan, who was just five years old during the deadly Spanish Flu of 1918, and later became part of the drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly of India, also received his first shot of anti-COVID-19 vaccine at a private facility in Delhi on Monday.

Earlier in the day, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said he received his first shot of the vaccine against COVID-19, and appealed to others to also get the jab to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor said well-known film and TV actor Dalip Tahil also accompanied him to the Hindu Rao Hospital and got vaccinated.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched mid-January, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers, against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

In the first phase, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers have been vaccinated in Delhi.

Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi had received their first shots of the vaccine on March 1 when the second phase of the vaccination drive began in the national capital.

As per official estimates, there are around 43 lakh people in the specified priority category of 60 years or above and those within 45-59 years with comorbidities in Delhi.

People within the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities are required to produce a comorbidity certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner. A total of 20 comorbidities have been specified for the vaccination, the officials said.

People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter card.

On Monday, second doses were given to 10,052 people, officials said, adding, 2,996 frontline workers and 1,643 healthcare workers also got their first shots.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

