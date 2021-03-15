Left Menu

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 22:40 IST
Spain to halt AstraZeneca vaccine for 15 days - Cadena Ser
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spain will stop using AstraZenecas's COVID-19 vaccine for at least 15 days, Cadena Ser radio reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Health Minister Carolina Darias was due to provide an update later on Monday, as a growing list of countries stop administering the shot amid concerns of severe side effects.

The Health Ministry declined to comment.

