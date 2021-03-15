Left Menu

Most Americans who got first COVID-19 vaccine dose also got final shot- CDC

The vaccines' high efficacy is based on trials with interval between the shots of 21 days for Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and 28 days for and Moderna Inc's vaccine. According to the analysis, about 3% of people in the United States who received the first dose of either of the vaccines did not get the second dose needed to complete vaccination, the agency said on Monday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 22:57 IST
Most Americans who got first COVID-19 vaccine dose also got final shot- CDC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Vaccination of about 88% of Americans who received the first dose of Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines was complete, a study of over 12 million people by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed. Both vaccines, among the firsts to receive U.S. emergency use authorization, require two shots. The vaccines' high efficacy is based on trials with interval between the shots of 21 days for Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and 28 days for and Moderna Inc's vaccine.

According to the analysis, about 3% of people in the United States who received the first dose of either of the vaccines did not get the second dose needed to complete vaccination, the agency said on Monday. The agency said 8.6% had not received the second dose, but were still within the allowable interval to receive it.

The analysis was conducted in 58 jurisdictions in the United States among people who got their first shot between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14. The data was published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on Monday. A second analysis of 14.2 million people who have received the second dose showed that 95.6% received the dose on time, the agency said.

The CDC considered a second shot on time, or within the recommended interval, if it was given within 17-25 days after the first dose for Pfizer-BioNTech, and 24-32 days for Moderna vaccine. Other countries, such as the United Kingdom, have stretched the time period between doses to months rather than weeks in order to vaccinate more people as they deal with supply shortfalls. U.S. public health officials have said they do not intend to make any changes in their recommendations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat sees 890 COVID-19 new cases, 594 recoveries, 1 death

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 2,79,097 with 890 people being detected with the infection on Monday, while the day also saw 594 people recovering and one Surat resident dying, an official said.The recovery count in the s...

Spain halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine for 2 weeks - minister

Spain will stop using AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine for at least two weeks, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Monday, joining a growing list of European countries hitting the brakes on the shot over concerns of severe side effects.Ear...

WHO: Countries may still use AstraZeneca vaccine

The chief scientist of the World Health Organization is recommending that countries continue to use the AstraZeneca vaccine for now despite concerns about blood clots in some people who have received it.Dr. Soumya Swaminathan says officials...

Mayor blames Delhi govt for delay in Rani Jhansi Flyover project

North Delhi Jai Prakash on Monday alleged that the Rani Jhansi flyover project got delayed on account of the Delhi government as many of its departments did not do their jobs within time.He levelled the accusation at a press conference held...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021