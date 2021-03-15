Left Menu

France reports 4,219 people in intensive care with coronavirus

French health authorities reported on Monday that the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 had risen by 92 in the previous 24 hours to 4,219, the highest level since late November. The health ministry's Geodes website also reported a provisional 333 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, compared to 140 on Sunday and a seven-day moving average of 261.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 22:58 IST
France reports 4,219 people in intensive care with coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

French health authorities reported on Monday that the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 had risen by 92 in the previous 24 hours to 4,219, the highest level since late November.

The health ministry's Geodes website also reported a provisional 333 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, compared to 140 on Sunday and a seven-day moving average of 261. The cumulative death toll now stands at 90,762. Over the weekend, hospitals in the Paris area - which account for more than a quarter of all COVID-19 patients in intensive care units - started transferring patients to other parts of France to reduce pressure on the capital's health system.

The health ministry also reported 6,471 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up 4.3% from last Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat sees 890 COVID-19 new cases, 594 recoveries, 1 death

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 2,79,097 with 890 people being detected with the infection on Monday, while the day also saw 594 people recovering and one Surat resident dying, an official said.The recovery count in the s...

Spain halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine for 2 weeks - minister

Spain will stop using AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine for at least two weeks, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Monday, joining a growing list of European countries hitting the brakes on the shot over concerns of severe side effects.Ear...

WHO: Countries may still use AstraZeneca vaccine

The chief scientist of the World Health Organization is recommending that countries continue to use the AstraZeneca vaccine for now despite concerns about blood clots in some people who have received it.Dr. Soumya Swaminathan says officials...

Mayor blames Delhi govt for delay in Rani Jhansi Flyover project

North Delhi Jai Prakash on Monday alleged that the Rani Jhansi flyover project got delayed on account of the Delhi government as many of its departments did not do their jobs within time.He levelled the accusation at a press conference held...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021