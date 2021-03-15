Spain to halt AstraZeneca vaccine for 15 days - Cadena Ser

Spain will stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for at least 15 days, Cadena Ser radio reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Health Minister Carolina Darias was due to provide an update later on Monday, as a growing list of countries stop administering the shot amid concerns of severe adverse effects. The Health Ministry declined to comment.

Advertisement

France, Germany and Italy on Monday joined Denmark, Norway and several others in halting use of the drug after reports of blood clots in some patients who had received the vaccine. The top World Health Organization scientist reiterated on Monday that there have been no documented deaths linked to COVID-19 vaccines.

The WHO appealed to countries not to suspend vaccinations against a disease that has caused more than 2.7 million deaths worldwide. Last week Darias said her administration was monitoring the situation but had only detected light side-effects such as headaches, dizziness and intestinal trouble.

Nevertheless, several Spanish regions decided to stop using the vaccine until more information became available. Europe's EMA medicines regulator said it would meet on Thursday to analyse the situation and reaffirmed its view that the benefits of the drug outweigh the risks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)