COVID-19 situation well under control till positivity rate is below 1 pc: Jain

Wear a mask, be safe and keep others safe, he added.The new coronavirus cases recorded on Monday, took the infection tally to 6,44,064, the bulletin said.The number of active cases of the disease in the city rose to 2,321 from 2,262 on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.59 per cent.Health experts and doctors have attributed this sudden rise to people turning complacent, not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and assuming all is well now.Jain said, Coronavirus is a recurring infection.

COVID-19 situation well under control till positivity rate is below 1 pc: Jain
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SatyendarJain)

Amid a spike in daily COVID-19 cases in the city, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that till the positivity rate is being recorded below per cent, the coronavirus pandemic situation in the national capital is "well under control".

Interacting with reporters, he also appealed to "all Delhiites to maintain social distancing and celebrate a dry Holi this year". On Sunday, 407 cases were reported and the positivity rate was 0.60 per cent, which is much below the one per cent-mark, he said.

"We are alert but as long as the positivity rate is below 1 per cent, the situation is well under control," he said.

Delhi on Monday recorded 368 new COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.59 per cent, according to data shared by the health department later in the evening.

He reiterated that the situation in Maharashtra and a few other states were different, where high positivity rates were being recorded.

"In Maharashtra, 16,620 cases were recorded (on Sunday) with a positivity rate of 16.46 per cent, in Kerala, the figures were 1,792 with 3.54 per cent positivity rate. In Punjab, it was 1,492 with 4.81 per cent, in Gujarat 810 cases with 1.78 per cent positivity rate, while in Delhi, it was 407 cases with 0.60 per cent positivity rate," Jain said.

On Sunday, the daily fresh cases tally had crossed the 400-mark for the fourth consecutive day.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 419 COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.56 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

On Friday, 431 cases were recorded, the highest single-day spike in over two months, while the count on Thursday was 409.

Jain on Friday had said the figures of over 400 per day suddenly were ''not alarming'', and asserted that the positivity rate was still below one per cent.

He had also said, "We are fully prepared and on a full vigil" adding that over 70,000-80,000 tests were being conducted a day.

The death toll on Monday climbed to 10,944 with three more fatalities being reported in the national capital, as per the bulletin.

Delhi's Friday infection tally of 431, was the highest single-day rise in over two months.

Asked if the sudden increase in the number of cases was due to the influx of patients from states reporting a higher positivity rate, Jain said "Delhi is the capital of India and therefore attracts a lot of people from various states. There are a lot of cases that fall in that category as well." "But still, I will maintain that there is no need to worry and that the Delhi government is completely aware and careful. Wear a mask, be safe and keep others safe," he added.

The new coronavirus cases recorded on Monday, took the infection tally to 6,44,064, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases of the disease in the city rose to 2,321 from 2,262 on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.59 per cent.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this ''sudden rise'' to people turning complacent, not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and ''assuming all is well now''.

Jain said, "Coronavirus is a recurring infection. It is not going to completely vanish. People have to be careful. The one thing that we have learnt in the past one year is that if we wear a mask, safety can be ensured".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

