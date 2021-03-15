Left Menu

Turkey logs 15,503 new coronavirus cases, highest this year

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:10 IST
Turkey has recorded 15,503 new coronavirus cases in the space of 24 hours, the highest daily rise this year, data from the health ministry showed on Monday.

A total of 2,894,893 COVID-19 cases have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

Monday's data showed 63 people had died due to COVID-19 in the space of 24 hours, raising the cumulative death toll to 29,552.

