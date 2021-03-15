Turkey logs 15,503 new coronavirus cases, highest this year

Turkey has recorded 15,503 new coronavirus cases in the space of 24 hours, the highest daily rise this year, data from the health ministry showed on Monday.

A total of 2,894,893 COVID-19 cases have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

Monday's data showed 63 people had died due to COVID-19 in the space of 24 hours, raising the cumulative death toll to 29,552.

