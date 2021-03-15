Left Menu

Bengal reports 251 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh fatalities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal's coronavirus situation continued to worsen on Monday as 251 more people tested positive for the infection, pushing the state's caseload to 5,78,598, a health bulletin said.

Three fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,295.

Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 95, followed by 63 in North 24 Parganas district, it said.

Two fresh fatalities were reported in the metropolis and one in North 24 Parganas, the bulletin said.

A total of 244 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.68 per cent.

As many as 5,65,156 people have recovered from the disease in West Bengal so far.

The number of active cases went up to 3,147 from 3,143 on the previous day.

As many as 2.05 lakh people were vaccinated in West Bengal on Monday, of whom over 1 lakh were senior citizens, a health official said.

One minor AEFI case was reported in Sonarpur rural hospital, he said.

Around 1,73,631 people took the first dose of the vaccine, while 24,723 were administered the second jab, he said, adding that a total of 25.92 lakh people have been vaccinated in the state thus far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

