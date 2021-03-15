Odisha reports 66 new COVID cases, completes one year of battle against pandemic

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,38,258 after 66 more people tested positive for the virus on Monday, as the state completed one year of its battle against the pandemic, a health department official said.

On March 15, 2020, the state detected its first COVID-19 case, an Italy returned research scholar at the Capital Hospital here, the official said.

There was panic after the state's Chief COVID-19 Spokesperson Subrato Bagchi announced that the first patient had come in contact with 129 people, including 76 train passengers.

The detection of the first coronavirus case followed a series of measures such as shutdown, lockdown, curfew, night curfew and closure of religious places, business establishments and educational institutions.

While 1,918 persons have died of the disease in this one year, as many as 3,35,730 patients, above 99 per cent of the caseload, have also recovered till Monday.

A day before the detection of the first COVID-19 case, on March 14, the Odisha government had declared the pandemic as a 'state disaster'.

A week later, the administration announced lockdown in five coastal districts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Subsequently, the lockdown was extended to all 30 districts.

Temporary Medical Camps (TMCs) were set up in each panchayat where people returning from other states and countries underwent mandatory quarantine, a health official said, adding that dedicated COVID-19 hospitals were also set up in the districts.

''Early preparations, control measures, effective governance and evidence-based decision making played key roles in COVID-19 management in Odisha,'' Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in a statement.

Patnaik has also appealed to the people not to lower guards against COVID-19 as the danger still looms large, though the number of cases has substantially declined.

The state has tested 86.42 lakh samples for COVID-19 till Sunday, the official said.

The number of daily new cases in Odisha surpassed 4,000-mark during June, July and August, and the figure came down to below 100 since February this year. The COVID-19 vaccination commenced in the state on January 16.

Currently, the state has restricted travellers from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Kerala as COVID-19 cases resurged in these five states.

Meanwhile, 66 people of 13 districts tested positive for the disease on Monday, taking the tally to 3,38,258.

Bargarh district reported 10 cases, followed by Mayurbhanj (8) and Sundergarh (7).

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 627.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,918 as no fresh fatalities had been reported since Friday.

The positivity rate of Odisha stands at 3.91 per cent, the data released by the Health and Family Welfare department said.

Meanwhile, the state on Monday achieved the target of vaccinating over one lakh elderly people in a single day.

''Proud to share that today, Odisha achieved #COVID 19 vaccination of over one lakh elderly persons in a day. We salute the tireless efforts of our vaccination teams,'' the health and family welfare department said in a Twitter post.

Altogether 1,21,572 people were vaccinated on Monday.

Of them, 1,00,273 were elderly people while others are healthcare and frontline workers.

The Odisha government has administered 12,81,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses till date.

