Left Menu

Gujarat sees 890 COVID-19 new cases, 594 recoveries, 1 death

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-03-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:44 IST
Gujarat sees 890 COVID-19 new cases, 594 recoveries, 1 death
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 2,79,097 with 890 people being detected with the infection on Monday, while the day also saw 594 people recovering and one Surat resident dying, an official said.

The recovery count in the state is 2,69,955, which is 96.72 per cent of the caseload, and the death toll stands at 4,425, leaving it with 4,717 active cases, including 56 critical ones, he added.

''Surat led with 262 new cases, followed by 209 in Ahmedabad, 97 in Vadodara and 95 in Rajkot. Other districts saw cases in the 18-30 range,'' the official said.

A state government official said 1,07,323 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, including 89,138 in the senior citizen and 45 years plus with comorbidiities groups.

So far, 20,69,918 people have got the first dose of the vaccine and 5,15,842 have received the second dose.

Neighbouring Dadra and NagarHaveli, Daman and Diu recorded two new cases and two recoveries, both in Daman, taking the COVID-19 cases in the UT to 3,411 and recoveries to 3,379.

The death toll in the UT is two and the active caseload stands at 30, an official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,79,097, new cases 890, death toll 4,425, discharged 2,69,955, active cases 4,717, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha reports 66 new COVID cases, completes one year of battle against pandemic

Odishas COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,38,258 after 66 more people tested positive for the virus on Monday, as the state completed one year of its battle against the pandemic, a health department official said.On March 15, 2020, the state dete...

Poll nomination: Stalin decalres Rs 4.94 crore movable assets

DMK President M K Stalin on Monday declared he had movable assets of a litte over Rs 4.94 crore as part of his nomination papers filed for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.His immovable assets of land and residential buildings were...

Shah slams Cong's talks of secularism with AIDUF barb in Assam

Hitting out at the Congress over its poll alliance with the AIUDF in Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the party is shamelessly talking of secularism and culture preservation even as it has Badruddin Ajmals outfit seated o...

UP HC quashes state govt’s order on reservation of seats for Panchayat polls

The Allahabad High Court Monday quashed an Uttar Pradesh government order on the reservation of seats for various categories of candidates in the upcoming panchayat elections on the basis of the states 1995 population.After quashing the Feb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021