Mexico's health ministry says coronavirus death toll up to nearly 195,000

Mexico has registered 1,439 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 234 additional fatalities, bringing the totals in the country to 2,167,729 cases and 194,944 deaths, health ministry data showed on Monday.

The government says the actual number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases due to a lack of widespread testing.

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 killed in shooting attack in Mexico's Jalisco state

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)