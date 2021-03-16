Left Menu

Brazil eyes July for full local production of AstraZeneca vaccine

Brazil could begin full production of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine by July if regulators allow, an official at biomedical center Fiocruz said, moving up by 100 days the timeline to produce shots without imported ingredients. Fiocruz Vice President Marco Krieger told Reuters that, if health regulator Anvisa waives some controls, the biomedical institute could move up the Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 00:03 IST
Brazil eyes July for full local production of AstraZeneca vaccine

Brazil could begin full production of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine by July if regulators allow, an official at biomedical center Fiocruz said, moving up by 100 days the timeline to produce shots without imported ingredients.

Fiocruz Vice President Marco Krieger told Reuters that, if health regulator Anvisa waives some controls, the biomedical institute could move up the Sept. 30 target date for 100% local production of the shot by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. "This would be important at a time when Brazil is facing vaccine shortages," Krieger said in an interview on Friday.

Delays in getting supplies from India and China have slowed Fiocruz's finishing line and Brazil's vaccination program. Only 6% of Brazil's adult population has had their first of two shots. Federally funded Fiocruz, based in Rio de Janeiro, has delivered 4 million ready-made vaccines from India and is filling and finishing shots with active ingredients from China. Delivery of those doses, starting this week, is expected to total 100.4 million by July.

Fully local production of the vaccine is scheduled for September, when Fiocruz plans to start delivery of 110 million doses for Brazil's immunization program. Given the urgent need for vaccines in Brazil, which lost more than 12,000 lives to the pandemic last week alone, Krieger said he hoped Anvisa would help to shorten that timeline.

As the vaccine is already in use in Europe and elsewhere, Krieger said Fiocruz may be able to get Anvisa's approval after the regulator supervises production of just one batch, rather than the customary three batches. Along with the 4 million AstraZeneca doses, Brazil's government has received 20.6 million doses of CoronaVac, made by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd and bottled by Sao Paulo's Butantan Institute with active ingredients from China.

On Friday, Anvisa granted final approval for AstraZeneca's vaccine. CoronaVac has been approved for emergency use. Krieger said output from Fiocruz should reach 1 million doses a day by the end of March. By then, Fiocruz will have received another shipment of ingredients from China to make 30 million doses, he said.

Krieger did not address the British vaccine being halted last week in Denmark, Norway and Iceland over bleeding and clotting issues. AstraZeneca said on Sunday a review of safety data of people vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine has shown no evidence of increased risk of blood clots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha reports 66 new COVID cases, completes one year of battle against pandemic

Odishas COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,38,258 after 66 more people tested positive for the virus on Monday, as the state completed one year of its battle against the pandemic, a health department official said.On March 15, 2020, the state dete...

Poll nomination: Stalin decalres Rs 4.94 crore movable assets

DMK President M K Stalin on Monday declared he had movable assets of a litte over Rs 4.94 crore as part of his nomination papers filed for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.His immovable assets of land and residential buildings were...

Shah slams Cong's talks of secularism with AIDUF barb in Assam

Hitting out at the Congress over its poll alliance with the AIUDF in Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the party is shamelessly talking of secularism and culture preservation even as it has Badruddin Ajmals outfit seated o...

UP HC quashes state govt’s order on reservation of seats for Panchayat polls

The Allahabad High Court Monday quashed an Uttar Pradesh government order on the reservation of seats for various categories of candidates in the upcoming panchayat elections on the basis of the states 1995 population.After quashing the Feb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021