Jordan reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

Jordan reported 9,417 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began about a year ago, official health data showed on Monday. The new cases were up from 8,053 reported on Sunday. The country of 10 million has recorded 401,319 cases since March last year along with 5,428 deaths including 82 over the past 24 hours.

Jordan is suffering a spike in infections attributed mainly to the faster transmission of the variant first identified in Britain, and announced stricter measures against COVID-19 last week. In a meeting with top officials, King Abdullah said Monday's figures were "frightening" and he was saddened by how the country, which had handled the pandemic well at its outset, was now struggling to curb the latest severe outbreak.

Countrywide protests erupted on Sunday over worsening economic conditions brought about by an extended curfew that has hurt businesses and wage earners. Jordan last year suffered its worst recession in decades as a result of the pandemic.

Many of the hundreds of protesters in major cities and towns who broke curfew called on authorities to lift emergency laws in place since the outset of the pandemic. The demonstrations were sparked by anger at official negligence after nine people, mostly COVID-19 patients, died on Saturday when medics in a government hospital ignored depleted oxygen supplies on respirators for at least two hours.

Interior Minister and caretaker health minister Mazen Faraya told state television demonstrations were wrong at a time when virus infections were spreading fast. "Right of expression is safeguarded but gatherings at this time increase infections," Faraya said, appealing to demonstrators not to break the curfew.

