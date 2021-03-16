Brazil signs Pfizer deal for 100 mln vaccine doses -source

Brazil signs Pfizer deal for 100 mln vaccine doses -sourceReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 16-03-2021 01:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 01:22 IST
Brazil has signed a deal with Pfizer Inc to purchase 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Brazilian officials have flagged their interest in a deal since President Jair Bolsonaro joined Pfizer executives on a video call last week, burying the hatchet after months of recriminations about stalled negotiations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
