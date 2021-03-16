Health News Roundup: Portugal temporarily suspends AstraZeneca; Moderna begins testing next-generation coronavirus vaccine and more

The World Health Organization appealed to countries on Monday not to pause vaccination campaigns after two more European nations and one in Asia joined a handful which have suspended use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine over safety fears. Thailand announced plans on Monday to go ahead with the Anglo-Swedish firm's shot but Indonesia said it would wait after Ireland and the Netherlands announced suspensions on Sunday.

Portugal temporarily suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots

Advertisement

Portugal temporarily suspended AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots on Monday, following on the heels of several other European countries amid concerns over possible serious side-effects. Earlier, Spain, France, Germany and Italy had joined Denmark, Norway and several others in suspending use of the vaccine after reports of blood clots in some patients who had received the vaccine.

Moderna begins testing next-generation coronavirus vaccine

Moderna Inc said on Monday it had dosed the first participant in an early-stage study of a new COVID-19 vaccine candidate that could potentially be stored and shipped in refrigerators instead of freezers. The company said its new candidate could make it easier for distribution, especially in developing countries where supply chain issues could hamper vaccination drives.

Exclusive: U.S. green light for AstraZeneca vaccine could come in April, independent monitors assessing data - US official

Results of AstraZeneca Plc's U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial are being reviewed by independent monitors, and emergency authorization could come in about a month, a top U.S. official said on Monday. The independent monitors are analyzing data from the 32,000-person U.S. study to determine whether the vaccine is safe and effective. If the results are positive and all goes well, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would review the data and issue the authorization, Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), said in an interview.

U.S. COVID-19 deaths fall 22% last week, daily vaccinations set record

The United States reported a 22% decline in deaths from COVID-19 last week, while vaccinations accelerated to a record 2.4 million shots per day, according to a Reuters analysis of state, county and CDC data. As of Sunday, 21% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a vaccine, up from 18% a week ago. About 11% has received two doses, up from 9%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: AstraZeneca finds no evidence of increased blood clot risk

(With inputs from agencies.)