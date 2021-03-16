Slovenia temporarily halts AstraZeneca vaccine use

Slovenia has temporarily halted the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, joining a number of the European Union states in the move, the national news agency STA reported on Monday citing Health Minister Janez Poklukar.

"An expert group suggested out of caution a temporary halt until the decision by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)," STA quoted Poklukar as saying.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)