Slovenia temporarily halts AstraZeneca vaccine use

Slovenia temporarily halts AstraZeneca vaccine useReuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 02:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 02:45 IST
Slovenia has temporarily halted the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, joining a number of the European Union states in the move, the national news agency STA reported on Monday citing Health Minister Janez Poklukar.
"An expert group suggested out of caution a temporary halt until the decision by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)," STA quoted Poklukar as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Medicines Agency
- Slovenia
- Health
- AstraZeneca
- European Union