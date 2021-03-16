What Are The Best Mental Health Apps?

There are many reasons why you may choose to utilize a mental health app, and there is no time like the present to do so. With all the events taking place worldwide, it can be overwhelming at times. When you use apps for mental health help, you may be able to learn techniques to help you relax, keep yourself from becoming overwhelmed, and much more. Keep reading for information on a handful of apps that you might find useful.

Apps To Try

You may already be aware of apps to help you track your physical health, but there are also apps that can help you seek out therapy for your mental health, or learn techniques that will allow you to relax, learn how to manage stress, and a number of other tasks. Here is a look at a few of them.

Talkspace

If you don't have access to a therapist or would prefer an easy solution to get the assistance that you need, you might want to check out Talkspace. This is an app that provides a platform for you to be able to talk to a therapist through text, video, and chat. The app has professional therapists that can talk to you and provide you with advice and support on the issues that are affecting you. Online therapy from this app generally costs less than traditional in-person therapy. This is a great article about Talkspace that you may want to read to find out more about this app.

BetterHelp

BetterHelp is an online therapy app, which is similar to the one mentioned above. This app has over 10,000 mental health experts that are able to talk to you through text, email, or another way in which you are comfortable. You are able to enroll in weekly plans and can even take advantage of couples' therapy using this service. It takes just a few minutes to be matched with a therapist that will be able to address your concerns. Besides that, you can cancel your plan at any time, with no questions asked. The entire process is easy to take advantage of, and you can swap counselors if you need to.

Wysa

This app is designed to be there for you any time you need it. The idea is that you can talk to the Wysa AI any hour of the day or night, in order to discuss things that are bothering you or when you are having a rough day. The app also includes guided lessons on how to sleep better, relax, and meditate. If you feel like you want additional help, you can work with a therapist through this app, for an additional fee. The app itself, as well as some of its features, is free to use.

Happify

This app takes a different approach than some other mental health apps out there. For one, it offers games and activities to try, which are designed to allow you to relax and work on your feelings. It can also help you with meditation lessons to alter your mood. When you use the app, you can set up a goal and then track how you are meeting that goal. The app is free to use but special services can be unlocked by paying a monthly fee.

Conclusion

There are many mental health apps out there for you to take advantage of. The best way to choose the one that may work for you is to determine what you want to accomplish. If you would like to seek support for your mental health, you may desire to take advantage of online therapy apps. If you are simply trying to learn how to relax and change your moods, there are other apps out there that may be able to lend a hand. Check the ones listed above for yourself and see if they are a good fit for you.

