Left Menu

Over 30 lakh vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, highest so far

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 10:31 IST
Over 30 lakh vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, highest so far

More than 30 lakh people were inoculated against COVID-19 on March 15, the highest in a day so far, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country to 3,29,47,432, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The vaccination of beneficiaries aged over 60 has touched 1 crore within 15 days, the ministry said.

Of the total 30,39,394 doses given in a span of 24 hours on March 15, 26,27,099 beneficiaries have been administered the 1st dose and 4,12,295 individuals have been given the 2nd dose, according to the data compiled at 7 am.

Of the cumulative 3,29,47,432 doses which have been administered till now, 2,70,79,484 beneficiaries received the 1st dose and 58,67,948 individuals have taken the 2nd dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. will work on denuclearization of North Korea with allies - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States would continue to work with allies towards the denuclearization of North Korea.Blinken made the remarks at a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu...

Olafur Darri Olafsson, Alex Dimitriades board 'The Tourist' series

The Missing actor Olafur Darri Olafsson and The Principal actor Alex Dimitriades have joined the cast of the mystery thriller The Tourist for streaming platform HBO Max, fronted by Jamie Dornan.The six-part Australia-set series is penned by...

China approves a fourth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

China has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Center for Disease Control, adding to its arsenal.Gao Fu, the head of Chinas CDC, led the development of a protein subunit vaccine that w...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now India widens curbs as infections top 20,000 for 6th dayIndia reported 24,492 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the sixth straight day of more than 20,000 infections, as curbs to tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021