No fresh COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh for 5 days

No fresh COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh for 5 daysPTI | Itanagar | Updated: 16-03-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 10:57 IST
Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last five days, a senior health department official said here on Tuesday.
The COVID-19 caseload remained at 16,840, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
Two more persons recuperated from the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,783, he said.
Arunachal Pradesh currently has only one active COVID-19 case, while 56 people have died due to the contagion so far, the SSO said.
The coronavirus recovery rate and positivity rate in the state currently stand at 99.66 per cent and 0.006 per cent, respectively, he said.
Altogether, 4,10,355 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 254 on Monday, Dr Jampa said.
Meanwhile, State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 55,652 persons have been inoculated so far, including 3,264 on Monday.
The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week - Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
