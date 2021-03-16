Left Menu

WHO: Vaccine rollout unaffected by concerns over AstraZeneca

The UN health agency said its global rollout of coronavirus vaccines remains unaffected even as a growing number of countries, especially in Europe, suspended use of AstraZenecas vaccine on Monday amid concerns about blood clots in some people who received it.The World Health Organization says the AstraZeneca vaccines for its COVAX programme, which is shipping vaccines mostly to low- and middle-income countries, are being produced in India and South Korea and the suspensions have been ordered over batches made in Europe.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 16-03-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 11:14 IST
WHO: Vaccine rollout unaffected by concerns over AstraZeneca
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The UN health agency said its global rollout of coronavirus vaccines remains unaffected even as a growing number of countries, especially in Europe, suspended use of AstraZeneca's vaccine on Monday amid concerns about blood clots in some people who received it.

The World Health Organization says the AstraZeneca vaccines for its COVAX programme, which is shipping vaccines mostly to low- and middle-income countries, are being produced in India and South Korea — and the suspensions have been ordered over batches made in Europe. "We understand these are precautionary measures,'' WHO assistant director-general Mariangela Simao said. "I would like to say this to countries from other regions that are not Europe: That the vaccines (at issue) so far are from European manufacturing not vaccines that are provided through the COVAX facility." Germany, France, Italy and Spain joined the growing list of mostly European countries — starting with Denmark last week — that temporarily halted use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in recent days to investigate cases of blood clots that occurred after vaccination. Others include Thailand and Congo.

"This does not necessarily mean these events are linked to vaccination,'' WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference. ''But it is routine practice to investigate them and it shows that the surveillance system works and that effective controls are in place." While the AstraZeneca product is just one of several vaccines being deployed in Europe, the vaccine has a huge role so far in COVAX. The programme began shipments in late February and has plans to ship more than 200 million doses by the end of May — nearly all of them versions of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

A total of 92 countries are to receive vaccines for free through COVAX, which is led by the WHO; Gavi, a vaccine group; and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Another 90 countries and eight territories have agreed to pay for doses through the programme.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO's chief scientist, noted that 300 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been injected around the world, and there is no documented death linked to any one of them. She said the rates at which blood clots have occurred in people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine "are in fact less than what you would expect in the general population."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire in plastic goods factory in Daman, no casualty

A major fire broke out in a factory engaged in manufacturing plastic goods in Daman Union Territory on Tuesday morning, fire officials said.There was no casualty, they said, adding that 30 to 40 workers were brought out safely from the prem...

Japan's Motegi agrees with Blinken to oppose China's bid to change status quo

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday he had agreed with his U.S. counterpart to strongly oppose Chinas attempt to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas and to closely cooperate with each other on the ...

YAP raises Rs 73.2 cr in series B funding led by Flourish Ventures, Omidyar Network India

Fintech infrastructure provider YAP on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 73.2 crore or USD 10 million in series B funding round, co-led by Flourish Ventures and Omidyar Network India.The companys existing investors BEENEXT, 8i Ventures, DMI Gr...

Dr Pravin Patil was awarded with Excellence in Panchagavya & Ayurvedic Research in 5th edition of Indian Health Professionals Awards in Mumbai

New Delhi India, March 16 ANISRV Media 5th edition of Indian Health Professional Awards took place at The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle, Mumbai on 13th March 2021, witnessed awards bestowed upon top-notch doctors, dentist, hospitals institution...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021