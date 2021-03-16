Left Menu

Saifee Hospital Initiates COVID-19 Vaccination Drive for Senior Citizens

- Plans to Inoculate Maximum Mumbaikars MUMBAI, India, March 16, 2021 PRNewswire -- With the COVID-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens and those aged over 45 years with comorbidities intensifying nationwide, Saifee Hospital, a multi-specialty healthcare facility in Mumbai, is expected to vaccinate maximum people by March.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 11:37 IST
Saifee Hospital Initiates COVID-19 Vaccination Drive for Senior Citizens

- Plans to Inoculate Maximum Mumbaikars MUMBAI, India, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the COVID-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens and those aged over 45 years with comorbidities intensifying nationwide, Saifee Hospital, a multi-specialty healthcare facility in Mumbai, is expected to vaccinate maximum people by March. As a COVID-19 centre, Saifee is among the 13 private hospitals selected to lead the vaccination drive in the city from March 4th, 2021.

With an easy, seamless process from registration to vaccination, the Hospital has ensured a safe experience for those going to Saifee for the vaccine. As per the Government stipulation, an open part of the Hospital has been divided into four parts - Registration, Counselling Centre, Vaccination Centre, and Post-Vaccine Observation Area. The mandatory two-metre social distancing is being observed mandatorily while sanitizers are provided at every corner of the hospital. The estimated turnaround is 500+ people every day at Saifee. The on-going vaccination drive is a real fight against the COVID-19 battle.

Those aged between 45 to 60 years have to carry a medical certificate stating their medical condition in order to be eligible for the shot.

Commenting on its massive vaccination drive, Dr. Shabina Shaikh - Asst. Director - Medical Administration, Saifee Hospital, said, ''As a COVID-19 centre, our hospital was closely involved in the fight against the pandemic. We have all been eagerly waiting for the vaccine drive to kick in so as to improve mass immunity. With a year into the pandemic, it is critical to win this battle against the virus and move ahead with our regular lives. We would appreciate if every citizen comes forward to get the first dose of the vaccine as soon as possible. At Saifee, we are taking every precaution proposed by the government for everyone's safety and wellbeing.'' About Saifee Hospital: Saifee Hospital is a multi-speciality healthcare facility with an impressive 257 beds including 44 ICU beds, 9 Operation Theatres. More than 10,000 surgeries are undertaken in a year with a footfall of more than 1,50,000 per year for outpatient services. Apart from the best in healthcare facilities, excellent infrastructure, and the latest in medical equipment, the hospital is well-known for its renowned health specialists. It offers an affordable pricing structure, demonstrable commitment to accreditation (NABH), quality assurance, and transparency of outcomes. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1456989/COVID_19_Saifee_Vaccination.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire in plastic goods factory in Daman, no casualty

A major fire broke out in a factory engaged in manufacturing plastic goods in Daman Union Territory on Tuesday morning, fire officials said.There was no casualty, they said, adding that 30 to 40 workers were brought out safely from the prem...

Japan's Motegi agrees with Blinken to oppose China's bid to change status quo

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday he had agreed with his U.S. counterpart to strongly oppose Chinas attempt to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas and to closely cooperate with each other on the ...

YAP raises Rs 73.2 cr in series B funding led by Flourish Ventures, Omidyar Network India

Fintech infrastructure provider YAP on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 73.2 crore or USD 10 million in series B funding round, co-led by Flourish Ventures and Omidyar Network India.The companys existing investors BEENEXT, 8i Ventures, DMI Gr...

Dr Pravin Patil was awarded with Excellence in Panchagavya & Ayurvedic Research in 5th edition of Indian Health Professionals Awards in Mumbai

New Delhi India, March 16 ANISRV Media 5th edition of Indian Health Professional Awards took place at The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle, Mumbai on 13th March 2021, witnessed awards bestowed upon top-notch doctors, dentist, hospitals institution...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021