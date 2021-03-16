Left Menu

Russia identifies two cases of S. African COVID-19 variant, says regulator

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-03-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 12:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Russia has identified two cases of the new variant of the coronavirus first detected in South Africa, consumer health regulator Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement on Tuesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, Russia has reported more than 4 million COVID-19 cases and over 90,000 deaths.

Rospotrebnadzor said Russia had also now found 28 cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in Britain. It reported the first case of that strain in January.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

