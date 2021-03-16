Left Menu

Non-invasive skin swab tests can quickly detect COVID-19: Lancet study

PTI | London | Updated: 16-03-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 12:33 IST
Non-invasive skin swab tests can quickly detect COVID-19: Lancet study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Non-invasive skin swab samples may be enough to detect the novel coronavirus quickly, according to a study published in the Lancet E Clinical Medicine journal.

Researchers at the University of Surrey in the UK noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an unprecedented demand for testing -- for diagnosis and prognosis -- as well as for an investigation into the impact of the disease on the host metabolism.

Sampling sebum -- an oily, waxy substance produced by the body's sebaceous glands -- has the potential to support both needs by looking at what the virus does to us, rather than looking for the virus itself, they said.

The most widely used approach to testing for COVID-19 requires a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which involves taking a swab of the back of the throat and far inside the nose.

The researchers collected sebum samples from 67 hospitalized patients -- 30 who had tested positive for COVID-19 and 37 who had tested negative.

The samples were collected by gently swabbing a skin area rich in sebum such as the face, neck, or back.

The team analyzed the samples by using liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry and a statistical modeling technique to differentiate between the COVID-19 positive and negative samples.

The researchers, including those from the Universities of Manchester and Leicester, found that patients with a positive COVID-19 test had lower lipid levels -- or dyslipidemia -- than their counterparts with a negative test.

They noted that the accuracy of the findings increased further when medication and additional health conditions were controlled.

''Our study suggests that we may be able to use non-invasive means to test for diseases such as COVID-19 in the future -- a development which I am sure will be welcomed by all,'' said Melanie Bailey, co-author of the study from the University of Surrey.

Matt Spick, co-author of the study from the University of Surrey noted that COVID-19 damages many areas of metabolism.

"In this work, we show that the skin lipidome can be added to the list, which could have implications for the skin's barrier function, as well as being a detectable symptom of the disease itself,'' Spick said.

Investigating new methods of diagnosis and surveillance in a new disease such as COVID-19 that has had such a devastating effect on the world is vital, according to George Evetts, Consultant in Anaesthesia & Intensive Care Medicine at Frimley Park Hospital.

''Sebum sampling is a simple, non-invasive method that shows promise for both diagnostics and monitoring of the disease in both a healthcare and a non-healthcare setting,'' Evetts added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Softer pound, positive earnings lift FTSE 100

Londons FTSE 100 inched higher on Tuesday, as a weaker pound boosted shares of exporters and a set of positive earnings updates helped lift confidence in the economys recovery. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.4, with healthcare, financi...

Latvia suspends use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Latvian government health agencies on Tuesday announced a temporary suspension of up to two weeks of the use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine in the country. The move is an additional precaution while the vaccine is scrutinized, and no prob...

Biker performing stunts on Noida road arrested

The Noida Police has arrested a Delhi-based man who was allegedly performing stunts on his motorcycle on a city road in violation of rules, officials said.His arrest on Monday evening came within hours of a video surfacing on social media w...

Illegal coal mining case: CBI searches at five locations in West Bengal

The CBI on Tuesday carried out searches at five locations in poll-bound West Bengal in connection with the illegal coal mining case involving alleged kingpin Anup Manjhi, officials said. The searches are being conducted at five locations of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021