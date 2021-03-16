COVID-19:Surat textile/diamond workers need to get tested once a week

In the wake of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Surat, people working in textile and diamond industries here are required to get themselves tested for the viral infection once a week, the city civic body has said.

In daily tests here in Gujarat, the majority of those found infected are associated with the textile business, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said in a release issued on Monday evening.

Of late, Surat, a textile and diamond hub, has been reporting the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in the state, as per official data.

''Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the city, people associated with textile and diamond industries will be required to get themselves tested once a week, and daily checking with a pulse oximeter (to measure oxygen saturation level) will be mandatory,'' the SMC's release said.

The textile and diamond industries will have to strictly adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, it added.

The civic body also said it has intensified testing in crowded places, including diamond and textile units and educational institutions.

On Monday, Surat recorded 240 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state, taking the infection count in the city to 42,716, as per the SMC.

