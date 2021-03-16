Left Menu

COVID-19:Surat textile/diamond workers need to get tested once a week

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-03-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 13:12 IST
COVID-19:Surat textile/diamond workers need to get tested once a week
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Surat, people working in textile and diamond industries here are required to get themselves tested for the viral infection once a week, the city civic body has said.

In daily tests here in Gujarat, the majority of those found infected are associated with the textile business, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said in a release issued on Monday evening.

Of late, Surat, a textile and diamond hub, has been reporting the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in the state, as per official data.

''Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the city, people associated with textile and diamond industries will be required to get themselves tested once a week, and daily checking with a pulse oximeter (to measure oxygen saturation level) will be mandatory,'' the SMC's release said.

The textile and diamond industries will have to strictly adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, it added.

The civic body also said it has intensified testing in crowded places, including diamond and textile units and educational institutions.

On Monday, Surat recorded 240 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state, taking the infection count in the city to 42,716, as per the SMC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Softer pound, positive earnings lift FTSE 100

Londons FTSE 100 inched higher on Tuesday, as a weaker pound boosted shares of exporters and a set of positive earnings updates helped lift confidence in the economys recovery. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.4, with healthcare, financi...

Latvia suspends use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Latvian government health agencies on Tuesday announced a temporary suspension of up to two weeks of the use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine in the country. The move is an additional precaution while the vaccine is scrutinized, and no prob...

Biker performing stunts on Noida road arrested

The Noida Police has arrested a Delhi-based man who was allegedly performing stunts on his motorcycle on a city road in violation of rules, officials said.His arrest on Monday evening came within hours of a video surfacing on social media w...

Illegal coal mining case: CBI searches at five locations in West Bengal

The CBI on Tuesday carried out searches at five locations in poll-bound West Bengal in connection with the illegal coal mining case involving alleged kingpin Anup Manjhi, officials said. The searches are being conducted at five locations of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021