French vaccine chief says expects AstraZeneca vaccine halt to be temporary

French vaccination chief Alain Fischer said on Tuesday he expects the suspension of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in its inoculation campaign to be temporary.

Fischer told France Inter radio that the number of cases of people showing adverse side-effects from the vaccine remained small.

He also said that the AstraZeneca vaccine was not a second-tier vaccine.

