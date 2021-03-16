French vaccine chief says expects AstraZeneca vaccine halt to be temporary

French vaccine chief says expects AstraZeneca vaccine halt to be temporaryReuters | Paris | Updated: 16-03-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 13:19 IST
French vaccination chief Alain Fischer said on Tuesday he expects the suspension of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in its inoculation campaign to be temporary.
Fischer told France Inter radio that the number of cases of people showing adverse side-effects from the vaccine remained small.
He also said that the AstraZeneca vaccine was not a second-tier vaccine.
