Regression can raise mainstream medicine's scope: Book

If doctors can combine both their own medical training with regression therapy, it can bring about a phenomenal and radical revolution in the field of health and medicine, claims a new book.

In ''Metaphors of Memory: Healing Through Past and Current Life Regression'', Dr Natwar Sharma talks about the mysteries of the mind and the influence of our past and current life experiences on our present behaviour.

Drawing from his years of research and practice, Sharma, a pediatrician who turned to practice regression therapy, describes how it is possible to access powerful subconscious patterns and unlock a curative pathway.

He seeks to demystify this healing tool through detailed case studies that demonstrate the release of unhealthy patterns, beliefs, and energies as a route to healing.

According to Sharma, regression therapy delves into the subconscious mind to explore the link between one's present life and that of their past.

''Releasing these memories and negative energies (associated with our past or this life), helps understand and articulate the root cause of a problem, be it physical, emotional or mental, bother us and help with recovery,'' he says.

Sharma says it is not his intention in the least to dwell upon the limitations of mainstream medicine.

''Rather, I dare say that regression can actually enhance the scope of mainstream medicine in a very big way. If doctors can combine both the methods of healing - their own medical training along with this deep probing method - it can bring about a phenomenal and radical revolution in the field of health and medicine,'' he writes in the book published by Westland.

Sharma argues that even if ''you seek to explore the various dimensions of holistic healing and communicate better with your own physical body, the first step would be to understand the dynamics of body and mind, about disease and recovery''.

He claims that regression - either to a past life or to a past time in the current life - works at a deeper level than the merely physical, and the client's cooperation and willing participation is equally important in integrating the effects of this form of treatment facilitated by the therapist.

The book, he says, is an invitation to the medical fraternity to be open and inspired to conduct deeper research and study this mode of therapy, to be convinced with the evidence that arises, and bring about a paradigm shift in mainstream medicine, collectively and consciously.

The chapters of the book follow an evolutionary course, beginning with an understanding of the premise of regression therapy, then moving on to actual experiences of healing through the case studies of some of Sharma's clients, and finally ending with lessons gained and discoveries made over the journey.

