Russia reports 9,393 new COVID-19 cases, 443 deaths

Russia on Tuesday reported 9,393 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,533 in Moscow, pushing the national infection tally to 4,409,438 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force also said that 443 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking Russia's death toll to 92,937.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)