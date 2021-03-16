French Industry Minister: AstraZeneca CEO is "on a hot seat"

The chief executive of AstraZeneca - whose COVID-19 vaccine has been temporarily suspended in several European countries - is "on a hot seat and knows it", said French Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher.

Pannier-Runacher also told France Info radio on Tuesday that France needed more details from AstraZeneca regarding its COVID-19 vaccine production plans.

