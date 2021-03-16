French Industry Minister: AstraZeneca CEO is "on a hot seat"Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-03-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 13:33 IST
The chief executive of AstraZeneca - whose COVID-19 vaccine has been temporarily suspended in several European countries - is "on a hot seat and knows it", said French Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher.
Pannier-Runacher also told France Info radio on Tuesday that France needed more details from AstraZeneca regarding its COVID-19 vaccine production plans.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- France
- AstraZeneca
- European
- France Info
ALSO READ
Lille stays top of French league, Lyon draws at Marseille
France's Sarkozy faces jail sentence, denies corruption pact
France's Sarkozy awaits verdict in corruption trial
Former French president Sarkozy convicted of corruption, handed jail sentence
French court finds former President Sarkozy guilty of corruption