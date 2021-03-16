Sweden suspends use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Sweden suspends use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Stockholm | Updated: 16-03-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 13:44 IST
Sweden's health agency said on Tuesday it was pausing vaccinations against COVID-19 using AstraZeneca's vaccine as a precautionary measure.
Germany, France and Italy said on Monday they would stop administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after several countries reported possible serious side-effects.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
