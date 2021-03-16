French health minister expects verdict on AstraZeneca jab on Thursday

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday that he expected a verdict from the European scientific community on AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday that would allow the inoculation campaign to resume as soon as possible.

Veran also told reporters that the risk-reward ratio for the vaccine remained positive.

Advertisement

"We expect some kind of verdict from the European scientific community by Thursday afternoon, allowing us to resume the campaign," Veran said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)