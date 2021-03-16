Left Menu

AstraZeneca, U.S. agree 500,000 more supplies of COVID-19 antibody cocktail

AZD7442 is being evaluated in late-stage trials, the company said, adding that it currently does not expect any changes to its 2021 forecasts due to the deal. While AstraZeneca has undergone a rollercoaster ride with its COVID-19 vaccine, it has been working on developing new treatments and repurposing its existing drugs to prevent and treat coronavirus infections.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 14:11 IST
AstraZeneca, U.S. agree 500,000 more supplies of COVID-19 antibody cocktail

AstraZeneca will supply up to half a million extra doses of its experimental antibody-based COVID-19 combination therapy to the United States, in a bright spot for the company after more governments suspended use of its vaccine over safety fears. The antibody therapy, which has yet to be approved by U.S. regulators, is designed to treat the disease rather than prevent it like the vaccine, which several countries have stopped using while reports of blood clots in some people are investigated.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said on Tuesday the $205 million U.S. extension for 500,000 antibody doses builds on a contract agreed with government agencies in October for initial supplies of 200,000 doses of the antibody cocktail, AZD7442. The treatment is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies, London-listed AstraZeneca said, adding that the new agreement is contingent on an emergency use approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"The US Government's support is critical in helping accelerate the development of AZD7442," AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said. The total value of the deal now stands at $726 million for up to 700,000 doses. AZD7442 is being evaluated in late-stage trials, the company said, adding that it currently does not expect any changes to its 2021 forecasts due to the deal.

While AstraZeneca has undergone a rollercoaster ride with its COVID-19 vaccine, it has been working on developing new treatments and repurposing its existing drugs to prevent and treat coronavirus infections. Monoclonal antibodies, such as the ones being used in AZD7442, are synthetically manufactured copies of the human body's natural infection-fighting proteins, and are already being used to treat some types of cancers.

A series of issues have bogged down the drugmaker's vaccine rollout: including pauses in trials, questions over the most effective dosing, and supply problems. Share gains from optimism around the cheap and easy-to-ship shot have also been decimated. On Tuesday, the stock was up 1.5% at 7,090 pence in early trading. At its peak in July last year, the company hit 10,120 pence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NatWest faces criminal action over money laundering offences

Britains financial regulator has launched criminal action against NatWest over allegations it failed to detect suspicious activity by a customer depositing nearly 400 million pounds 553 million over five years, mostly in cash. The case is t...

President salutes traditional leaders' role in development of communities

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the role played by traditional leaders in the development of their communities. The institution of traditional leadership continues to play an important role in the lives of millions of people a...

New Delhi is world's most polluted capital for third straight year - IQAir study

New Delhi was the worlds most polluted capital for the third straight year in 2020, according to IQAir, a Swiss group that measures air quality levels based on the concentration of lung-damaging airborne particles known as PM2.5.India was h...

Sidonie Werner: Google dedicates doodle to German-Jewish educator, feminist, activist

Happy Birthday Sidonie WernerGoogle celebrates today the 161st birthday of Sidonie Werner, German-Jewish educator, feminist, and activist with a beautiful doodle. Read further to know more about her.Sidonie Werner was born on March 16, 1860...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021