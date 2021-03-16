Britain's Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment

Britain's Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatmentReuters | London | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 16:09 IST
Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, has left the London hospital where he has been staying for treatment, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday.
Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to the King Edward VII's Hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell, to receive treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, infection. The 99-year-old transferred briefly to another London hospital at the start of this month where he underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.
