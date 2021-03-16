Left Menu

Canada's Medicago begins late-stage study of COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 16:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Canadian drug developer Medicago said on Tuesday it had started a late-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine combined with a booster from GlaxoSmithKline. The study plans to eventually enroll 30,000 participants and initially focus on healthy adults, followed by adults over the age of 65 and those with co-morbidities.

Medicago, which has Canada's most advanced COVID-19 vaccine project under development, expects to report results from a mid-stage trial of the vaccine in April. The Medicago vaccine uses a technology known as virus-like particles, which mimic the structure of the coronavirus, but contain no genetic material from it.

