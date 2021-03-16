Left Menu

WHO vaccine safety panel may issue statement on AstraZeneca on Tuesday - spokesman

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 16:34 IST
WHO vaccine safety panel may issue statement on AstraZeneca on Tuesday - spokesman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A World Health Organization (WHO) panel of experts examining data on Tuesday from use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may issue a statement at the end of the day, a WHO spokesman said. Christian Lindmeier, asked about the WHO global advisory committee on vaccine safety, told a U.N. briefing in Geneva: "We think the committee may issue a statement by the end of the day."

The WHO is reviewing the evidence in close dialogue with the European Medicines Agency, also meeting on Tuesday. The European Union's largest members - Germany, France and Italy - suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine on Monday pending the outcome of an investigation by the bloc's medicines regulator into isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts.

