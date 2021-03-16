Left Menu

Karnataka to launch slew of advertisements to create awareness on following Covid protocol

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 16:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With COVID-19 cases continuing to surge in Karnataka, the state government on Tuesday said they would launch a slew of advertisements to create awareness on the following protocol and increase the vaccination drive to contain the spread.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar warned that stringent measures would be put in place if people continued to flout government guidelines on wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

He said COVID-19 cases were increasing in Karnataka and there was a spike in neighboring states as well and noted that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had asked people to strictly follow the guidelines.

''The Chief Minister has issued strict instructions to follow guidelines. Otherwise, the government has no option but to take tougher steps,'' he said.

Sudhakar said the government would launch a slew of advertisements to create awareness on following protocol.

Besides, the vaccination drive, which has so far covered 15 lakh people, would also be increased, he said.

Sudhakar said primary hospitals have been instructed to conduct at least 100 tests per day and general hospitals, 500 a day.

''At least 20 primary and secondary contacts have to be traced for every infected person,'' he told reporters.

The Chief Minister had earlier asked people to cooperate by adhering to the preventive measures if they don't want another lockdown.

He had quoted experts as having advised the government to enforce strict measures to contain the spread, as they see it as an indication of a second wave.

Yediyurappa had chaired a meeting on Monday with senior officials and members of the COVID-19 technical advisory committee, comprising health experts, to assess the situation.

COVID-19 cases in Karnataka had gone past the 500 marks after March 3, above 800 on March 12, and registered more than 900 infections a day since March 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

