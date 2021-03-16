US Domestic News Roundup: Democrats, progressive fight California governor recall; Former chief of U.S. construction firm Bechtel dies at 95 and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Democrats, progressives fight California governor recall

Prominent progressives including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are backing a fight against the recall of California Governor Gavin Newsom, in a sign that supporters are stepping up efforts to keep the embattled Democrat in office. Newsom and his backers opened a campaign committee on Monday and began raising funds to oppose the recall, which was started by a small right-wing group but has become a cause celebre among Republicans nationwide and in the heavily Democratic state.

Former chief of U.S. construction firm Bechtel dies at 95

Stephen Bechtel Jr, the third generation of his family to head international construction firm Bechtel Corp, has died aged 95, the company said. Bechtel, who was chief executive for 30 years from 1960, during which sales grew 11-fold and the workforce five-fold, with major projects swelling to 119 from 18, died peacefully at home on Monday, the company said in a statement.

AstraZeneca, U.S. agree 500,000 more supplies of COVID-19 antibody cocktail

AstraZeneca will supply up to half a million extra doses of its experimental antibody-based COVID-19 combination therapy to the United States, in a bright spot for the company after more governments suspended use of its vaccine over safety fears. The antibody therapy, which has yet to be approved by U.S. regulators, is designed to treat the disease rather than prevent it like the vaccine, which several countries have stopped using while reports of blood clots in some people are investigated.

Yellen to meet religious leaders, NGO group pushing for debt relief

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet on Tuesday with Jubilee USA Network, a non-profit group that advocates for debt relief for developing countries, and senior religious leaders from large U.S. Christian and Jewish faith groups. The online meeting will focus on ways to increase resources to help poor and middle-income countries contain the COVID-19 pandemic, permanent debt restructuring and climate change, said Eric LeCompte, executive director of Jubilee USA Network.

U.S. Jesuit priests to raise reported $100 million for descendants of slaves

A prominent order of U.S. Catholic priests has created a foundation to raise a reported $100 million for the descendants of the slaves it once owned and sold and to promote racial reconciliation across the country. The Jesuit priests' foundation is named 'Descendants Truth & Reconciliation Foundation' and is a partnership among descendants of both the enslaved and enslavers.

Moderna begins study of COVID-19 vaccine in kids

Moderna Inc has begun dosing patients in a mid-to-late stage study of its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, in children aged six months to less than 12 years, the company said on Tuesday. The study will assess the safety and effectiveness of two doses of mRNA-1273 given 28 days apart and intends to enroll about 6,750 children in the United States and Canada.

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Michelle Obama said Meghan's recollections about a remark made by one member of the British royal family about the possible darkness of her son's skin were heartbreaking and that she hoped Meghan's experiences would be a lesson for the world. Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, accused an unidentified royal family member of raising racist concerns about their son and courtiers of ignoring her pleas for help when she was suicidal.

U.S. defends response to child migrant surge at southwest border

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended the U.S. response to a surge of unaccompanied minors at the southwest border on Tuesday, saying the region was on track to see more people trying to enter than any time in the last 20 years. Mayorkas said the government is creating a joint processing center to transfer the children, as young as six, to the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services and is trying to find additional shelters for them.

Democratic-controlled U.S. House to vote on citizenship path for 'Dreamers'

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is due to vote on two immigration bills that would provide a path to citizenship for millions living illegally in the United States, including farmworkers and younger immigrants known as "Dreamers." The bills are an effort to take targeted steps forward while congressional leaders discuss President Joe Biden's comprehensive immigration plan, and initial procedural steps could come as early as Tuesday. Republicans are shifting their focus to attacking Biden over a new surge of arrivals at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Deb Haaland becomes first-ever Native American U.S. Cabinet secretary

U.S. Representative Deb Haaland was confirmed on Monday as Secretary of the Interior, becoming the first Native American to lead a cabinet agency and securing a central role in President Joe Biden's sweeping plans to fight climate change. The U.S. Senate confirmed the New Mexico Democrat 51-40 after she clinched support from Republicans including South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, Alaska Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Maine Senator Susan Collins.

