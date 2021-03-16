Health News Roundup: EU says Pfizer to deliver over 200 million vaccine doses in second quarter; Health experts pore over AstraZeneca safety data and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

EU says Pfizer to deliver over 200 million vaccine doses in second quarter

The European Commission expects to receive more than 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech in the second quarter, it said on Tuesday, putting the European Union on course to meet its inoculation target. The EU aims to vaccinate at least 255 million people, or 70% of its adult population, by the end of the summer.

Health experts pore over AstraZeneca safety data as Europe reels from vaccine suspensions

Global health experts were under increasing pressure to clear up questions over the safety of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot on Tuesday, as Sweden and Latvia joined countries suspending their use in a further blow to Europe's vaccination rollout. A World Health Organization (WHO) committee of experts was reviewing isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts in people vaccinated and was in dialogue with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which was also meeting.

AstraZeneca boss is in the "hot seat" over vaccine delays, France says

AstraZeneca's chief executive is in the "hot seat" over delays to deliveries of its COVID-19 vaccine shot to European countries and must provide more details of his production plans, France's Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said. AstraZeneca said last week it would try to deliver 30 million doses to the European Union by the end of March, down from a contractual obligation of 90 million and a previous pledge made last month to deliver 40 million doses.

AstraZeneca, U.S. agree 500,000 more supplies of COVID-19 antibody cocktail

AstraZeneca will supply up to half a million extra doses of its experimental antibody-based COVID-19 combination therapy to the United States, in a bright spot for the company after more governments suspended use of its vaccine over safety fears. The antibody therapy, which has yet to be approved by U.S. regulators, is designed to treat the disease rather than prevent it like the vaccine, which several countries have stopped using while reports of blood clots in some people are investigated.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

France seeks quick resumption of AstraZeneca shots

German COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again: RKI Coronavirus infections are rising exponentially in Germany, an expert at the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Tuesday, adding that the risk of AstraZeneca's vaccine was relatively low. The number of cases per 100,000 reported on Tuesday was 83.7, up from 68 a week ago, and the RKI has said that metric could reach 200 by the middle of next month.

Moderna begins study of COVID-19 vaccine in kids

Moderna Inc has begun dosing patients in a mid-to-late stage study of its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, in children aged six months to less than 12 years, the company said on Tuesday. The study will assess the safety and effectiveness of two doses of mRNA-1273 given 28 days apart and intends to enroll about 6,750 children in the United States and Canada.

WHO vaccine safety panel may issue statement on AstraZeneca on Tuesday - spokesman

A World Health Organization (WHO) panel of experts examining data on Tuesday from use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may issue a statement at the end of the day, a WHO spokesman said. Christian Lindmeier, asked about the WHO global advisory committee on vaccine safety, told a U.N. briefing in Geneva: "We think the committee may issue a statement by the end of the day."

World's top vaccine maker India criticized at home for exports as infections rise India's main opposition

Congress party on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for exporting nearly twice the number of coronavirus vaccine doses than immunizations conducted at home, despite a surge in infections. India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, has gifted or sold https://www.mea.gov.in/vaccine-supply.htm 59 million locally produced doses compared with 33 million doses given to its own people since its inoculation campaign began in mid-January.

EU medicines regulator to hold news conference at 1300

GMT The European Medicines Agency will hold a news conference at 1300 GMT on Tuesday, a spokesman for the EU's executive arm said. EMA is conducting an investigation into the safety of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot after Germany, France, Italy and other EU countries suspended the use of the vaccine over isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts.

